LDP Plans to Submit Pension Reform Bill in Mid-May

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party notified the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Thursday that it plans to submit a pension system reform bill to the Diet around mid-May.

The CDP responded that it will prepare a no-confidence motion against welfare minister Takamaro Fukuoka if the LDP does not provide a specific submission date by Friday.

Pension system reform is a key issue in the second half of the ongoing ordinary Diet session.

On Thursday, LDP Diet affairs chief Tetsushi Sakamoto told his CDP counterpart, Hirofumi Ryu, that the ruling party has given up on submitting the bill this month but can submit it as early as mid-May.

Ryu criticized the delay at the meeting, and later told reporters that his party would "begin preparations to submit a no-confidence motion if a specific submission date is not presented by tomorrow."

