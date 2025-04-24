All 4 Giant Pandas at Western Japan Zoo to Be Sent to China

Newsfrom Japan

Wakayama, April 24 (Jiji Press)--All four giant pandas at a zoo in Adventure World in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, will be transferred to China around the end of June, the leisure facility said Thursday.

If the four pandas go to China under the terms of a loan agreement and no new additions join the zoo, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo would be the only remaining giant pandas housed in Japan.

Adventure World is home to 24-year-old female Rauhin and her three daughters--8-year-old Yuihin, 6-year-old Saihin and 4-year-old Fuhin.

All four were born at Adventure World. Rauhin became the first giant panda born at the facility back in September 2000.

With a contract between the facility and the Chinese side ending in August this year, the two sides decided that the four pandas will go to China in June, when temperatures are relatively cool, the facility said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]