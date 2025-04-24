8 Japan Automakers' Domestic Output Down 2.7 Pct in FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Eight major Japanese automakers' combined domestic vehicle production fell 2.7 pct from the previous year to 8.05 million units in fiscal 2024, data from the companies showed Thursday.

Domestic production fell at seven of the eight automakers, with Toyota Motor Corp. logging a decrease of 2.2 pct due to a vehicle testing scandal and a recall of the Prius hybrid.

Nissan Motor Co.'s production plunged 11.5 pct, reflecting sluggish sales of some SUV models. Mazda Motor Corp.'s production was down 6.3 pct.

Meanwhile, Daihatsu Motor Co. posted a production increase of 5.5 pct, led by demand for its minivehicles.

In the year ended March, the eight automakers' combined global production dropped 4.8 pct to 24.17 million units, with seven of them logging falls.

