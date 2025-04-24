Nissan Braces for Up to 750 B. Yen in Net Loss for FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday that it expects to report a record consolidated net loss of 700 billion to 750 billion yen for fiscal 2024, far bigger than the previously projected loss of 80 billion yen.

Due to its sluggish global vehicle sales, the automaker will book an impairment loss of over 500 billion yen for the year that ended last month.

"Despite these challenges, we have significant financial resources, a strong product pipeline and the determination to turn around Nissan in the coming period," Chief Executive Ivan Espinosa said in a statement.

Nissan will announce the financial results May 13.

The company is experiencing a serious sales decline in China, the United States and other markets due to delays in new model launches.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]