Extracted N-Fuel Debris from TEPCO Plant Weighs 0.2 Gram

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Thursday that a sample of nuclear fuel debris from a damaged reactor in Fukushima Prefecture in the second round of its experimental removal work weighs 0.2 gram.

The extracted debris in the second work to remove debris from the meltdown-stricken No. 2 reactor of TEPCO's Fukushima No. 1 power plant was about a third of the weight of a sample collected in the first round in November 2024.

According to TEPCO, simple tests suggested the possibility that the latest sample contains radioactive substance europium, likely from nuclear fuel.

The sample will undergo detailed analysis at various facilities, including one at the Japan Atomic Energy Agency in Oarai, Ibaraki Prefecture, in hopes of utilizing the knowledge for a full-scale removal of nuclear fuel debris.

The second round was conducted between April 15 and Wednesday.

