China's BYD to Enter Japanese Electric Minivehicle Market

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD Co. will enter the Japanese electric minivehicle market in the second half of 2026, a Japanese subsidiary said Thursday.

Minivehicles account for about 40 pct of new vehicle sales in Japan. By entering the electric minivehicle segment, BYD aims to establish a foothold to expand its market share in Japan, group officials said.

BYD plans to export China-made minivehicles to Japan. It will set their prices after studying those of similar products, such as Nissan Motor Co.'s electric minivehicle Sakura, which sells for about 2.5 million yen.

Minivehicles are based on Japan's unique vehicle standards including for body size. In addition, the country has a unique fast-charging format called CHAdeMO.

The United States has criticized these as nontariff trade barriers, but BYD will develop vehicles that comply with the Japanese standards.

