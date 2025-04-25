Nidec Posts Record Annual Sales, Profit

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Nidec Corp. said Thursday that its consolidated sales and net profit both hit a record high in the year that ended in March thanks to strong demand for hard disk drive motors for data center servers for artificial intelligence.

The Japanese precision motor maker posted a net profit of 167,688 million yen, up 34.7 pct from the previous year, on sales of 2,607 billion yen, up 11.1 pct.

For the year that ends in March 2026, Nidec expects its net profit to jump 19.3 pct to another record of 200 billion yen, though sales are projected to fall 0.3 pct to 2.6 trillion yen.

