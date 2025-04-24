Japan to Cooperate over Costa Rica's CPTPP Membership Bid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Costa Rica agreed on Thursday to work together to support the Central American country's goal of joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his Costa Rican counterpart, Arnoldo Andre, in their meeting in Tokyo also affirmed cooperation over the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's ministerial council meeting chaired by Costa Rica.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional topics such as North Korea. Iwaya raised the issue of the reclusive nation's nuclear weapon and missile development and asked for Costa Rica's cooperation to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea.

Ahead of the meeting, Iwaya and Andre signed a memorandum on the establishment of policy consultations between their nations' vice minister-class foreign affairs officials.

