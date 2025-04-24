Japan PM Ishiba Holds Phone Talks with India's Modi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday had telephone talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Tuesday's fatal shooting by an armed group in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir.

After condemning the attack, Ishiba said, "We're firmly committed to combating terrorism in cooperation with India and the international community."

Modi expressed his gratitude and said that he hopes to work with Japan. The phone talks were proposed by Tokyo.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]