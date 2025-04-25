Japan Unveils Emergency Measures to Cushion U.S. Tariff Impact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government unveiled a package of emergency measures Friday to cushion the impact on businesses and households of U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs.

The package features support for financing to small and midsize companies, measures to help maintain employment and steps to stimulate consumption.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told officials in a meeting that the U.S. tariffs "risk transforming the economic order that the international community has cultivated."

He instructed them to "actively listen to companies and citizens who feel uneasy and ensure that necessary support is provided."

The package calls on the government to expand low interest loans and debt guarantees to support corporate funding.

