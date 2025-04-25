Victims Mourned 20 Years after Train Derailment Accident in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Amagasaki, Hyogo Pref., April 25 (Jiji Press)--Bereaved families and others on Friday mourned more than 100 people who died in a train derailment accident that occurred in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, 20 years ago.

Kazuaki Hasegawa, president of West Japan Railway Co., reiterated the company's apology in a memorial ceremony for the accident that happened on its Fukuchiyama Line in 2005 and left 106 passengers and the driver dead and 562 others injured.

"On that day, we took away precious and irreplaceable lives," Hasegawa said in the ceremony at a memorial facility built at the site of the accident.

The company is firmly aware of the importance of not letting the memories of the accident fade away, Hasegawa said, while noting that many JR West employees are those who joined the firm after the accident.

"We will carve the tragedy of the accident and the preciousness of lives in our hearts and will do our best to pass on the facts, remorse and lessons of the accident to future generations," he said. The ceremony was joined by 343 people.

