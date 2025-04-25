Amazon Japan Ordered to Pay Damages for Mishandling Counterfeits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Friday ordered Amazon Japan to pay 35 million yen in damages for not properly dealing with counterfeit pulse oximeters from China that were listed on the company's e-commerce website.

Try and E Co., which makes genuine pulse oximeters, and Excel Plan Co., which sells the products, had sued Amazon Japan, demanding some 280 million yen.

On Amazon's website, multiple sellers of the same product are listed on one page.

Presiding Judge Yuko Shintani said that Amazon Japan deleted the whole product page listing Try and E products and counterfeits without conducting research, following a report from Excel Plan about the counterfeits.

Amazon Japan also failed to respond to a protest to its action, claiming that Excel Plan's statement was flawed, according to the ruling.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]