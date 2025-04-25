Japan's Greenhouse Gas Emissions Fall to Lowest in FY 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's greenhouse gas emissions in fiscal 2023, which ended in March last year, declined 4.0 pct from the previous year to a record low of 1,071 million tons in carbon dioxide equivalent, the Environment Ministry said Friday.

The figure was down 23.3 pct from fiscal 2013.

The decrease came as the proportion of renewable and nuclear energy exceeded 30 pct of overall power sources and manufacturing activities slowed.

Emissions from industry declined 4.0 pct from fiscal 2022 and those from households fell 6.8 pct. The transport sector posted a 0.7 pct drop as people used buses and taxis less frequently.

The Japanese government has a goal of reducing emissions by 60 pct in fiscal 2035 from fiscal 2013 and by 73 pct in fiscal 2040 to achieve carbon neutrality by calendar 2050.

