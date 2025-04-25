Tokyo to Search for Birth Parents of Man Switched as Newborn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government will begin searching for the birth parents of a 67-year-old man accidentally switched as a newborn at a now-closed maternity hospital, Governor Yuriko Koike said Friday.

The Japanese capital will not appeal a Tokyo District Court ruling in favor of the man, Satoshi Egura, who seeks such a probe by the metropolitan government, Koike said.

"The metropolitan government deeply apologizes to Satoshi Egura and others involved for the great pain caused," she said. "We will respond carefully and give full attention to each person's feelings while taking all precautions when handling personal information."

According to the ruling issued Monday, the woman who raised Egura gave birth to a boy at the metropolitan government-run maternity hospital in Tokyo's Sumida Ward on April 10, 1958. The boy was cared for in a newborn nursery, where he was accidentally swapped with Egura.

A DNA test in 2004 found that Egura and his parents were not biologically related.

