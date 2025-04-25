Denmark King Visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Denmark’s King Frederik X on Friday visited Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and laid flowers at the cenotaph for the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing of the western Japan city.

It was his second visit to the park, the first being in 1987 as crown prince.

The king received a briefing on the park from Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui and visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.

“My deepest sympathy to the victims of the tragedy that befell Hiroshima and Nagasaki 80 years ago. I hope, trust, and believe that the wisdom of humanity ensures that such a tragedy is never repeated,” he wrote in a visitor’s book.

He also inspected the Atomic Bomb Dome.

