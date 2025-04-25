LDP's Takaichi to Visit Taiwan from Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese economic security minister Sanae Takaichi of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party will visit Taiwan for three days from Sunday to meet with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te and former President Tsai Ing-wen, informed sources said Friday.

They are expected to exchange views on Japan-Taiwan relations and economic security.

Takaichi will also attend an event hosted by a local private organization that promotes exchanges between Japan and Taiwan, according to Taiwan's foreign ministry.

