Japan Foreign Min. Iwaya to Attend Pope's Funeral

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will attend the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

During his 10-day overseas trip through May 4, Iwaya will visit the Vatican, the United States, Senegal, Saudi Arabia and France.

"Amid deepening divisions within the international community, maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law has become more important than ever," Iwaya told reporters Friday.

In the United States, he is set to deliver a speech at the third Preparatory Committee session for the 2026 Review Conference of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, which will begin on Monday in New York.

Iwaya will be the third Japanese foreign minister to attend a preparatory committee meeting and the first since Taro Kono in April 2018.

