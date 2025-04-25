LDP's Moriyama Sees Room for More Corn, Soybeans from U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshi Moriyama, secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Friday indicated there is scope for his nation to expand its imports of U.S. corn and soybeans.

On the ongoing Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations, Moriyama said that Japan relies on other countries for corn and soybeans.

"There'll be no problem if U.S. (corn) imports increase," he said.

He also said that Japan "could cooperate" by accepting some U.S. soybean shipments that would normally go to China and importing the produce for use in clean energy, such as biofuel.

On calls for increasing rice imports to combat the soaring prices for the staple food, Moriyama said, "The reason why rice prices are so expensive is because of distribution bottlenecks."

