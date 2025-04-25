S. Korean Court Orders Japan to Compensate in Comfort Woman Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--A South Korean court Friday ordered the Japanese government to pay compensation to the family of a former "comfort woman," who provided sex to troops of the now-defunct Imperial Japanese military, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

Similar rulings had been issued by Seoul Central District Court in January 2021 and Seoul High Court in November 2023.

Following Friday's ruling by Cheongju District Court's ruling, Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi summoned South Korean Ambassador to Japan Park Cheol-hee to the ministry in Tokyo to lodge a strong protest.

The ruling goes against the principle of state immunity under international law, Funakoshi said. According to the ministry, he described the court judgement as "extremely regrettable" and "absolutely unacceptable."

In a statement, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said that the ruling is "clearly contrary to international law and agreements between the two countries."

