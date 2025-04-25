Japan Emperor, Empress Host Dinner for Danish King

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hosted a dinner for Danish King Frederik X at their residence in the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday.

Welcoming the king at the entrance of the residence, the Emperor greeted in English and shook hands with the guest.

The Imperial Family has a close relationship with Denmark's royal family.

In 2017, when the two countries celebrated the 150th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, Emperor Naruhito, then Crown Prince, made a goodwill visit to Denmark.

On Thursday, King Frederik attended an event marking his country's "national day" at the World Exposition in the western city of Osaka.

