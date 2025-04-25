Japan Conveys Regrets to Denmark over Sea Shepherd's Watson

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Friday conveyed its regrets to visiting Danish Foreign Minister Lars Rasmussen over the European country's refusal to extradite Paul Watson, the founder of antiwhaling group Sea Shepherd.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed "extreme regrets" during his meeting with Rasmussen at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

Watson was placed on the international wanted list for interfering with Japan's research whaling and was detained in the Danish territory of Greenland in July last year.

Denmark released him in December instead of extraditing him to Japan. The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, has suspended its Red Notice international alert seeking the arrest of Watson.

