Nostalgic Games, Toys Spark Renewed Interest in Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Toys and games that were popular decades ago during Japan’s Showa and Heisei periods are making a comeback in the current Reiwa era.

Such products have evoked nostalgic memories for adults of a certain age while piquing fresh interest among the younger generation.

Toy maker MegaHouse Corp. in April this year revived Butaminton, a megahit game product first released in 1987.

The game involves players squeezing toys shaped like “buta,” or pig, to blast air out of the pig’s snout to float a shuttlecock-like feather object to land in the other side’s court.

First released in 1987 and again in 2004, it offers a fun time for families, as it is easy to play and the rules are simple. Those who had played it in the past are playing now as parents or grandparents

