Ishiba Starts Tour of Vietnam, Philippines

Tokyo/Hanoi, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Sunday started a four-day tour of Vietnam and the Philippines.

"Cooperation between Japan and Southeast Asia is extremely important," Ishiba told reporters at his official residence in Tokyo ahead of his departure aboard a government plane for Hanoi, Vietnam, the first destination of his tour.

"China has made unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force," Ishiba said, with the country's maritime expansion in the South China Sea in mind. "We want to further strengthen security cooperation" with Southeast Asia, he added.

Referring to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff measures, the prime minister said that Japanese companies operating in Vietnam and the Philippines are also affected by the measures. He said he wants to hear the opinions of such companies so that they could be reflected in his government's policies.

After arriving in Hanoi on Sunday afternoon, Ishiba visited the Thang Long Industrial Park, where many Japanese companies operate, and held a roundtable dialogue with officials of those companies.

