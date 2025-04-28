Ellie Omiya, Versatile Cultural Figure, Dies at 49

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Ellie Omiya, a Japanese cultural figure who was active across various fields, died of illness at the age of 49, her management agency said on Sunday on her official website.

Omiya, whose real name was Eriko Omiya, was born in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, in 1975. After graduating from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science at the University of Tokyo, she joined an advertising agency before pursuing a career as a writer, painter, playwright, and movie and theater director.

Making the most of her versatility, Omiya produced many television commercials and music videos. She was also a popular television commentator and radio host.

