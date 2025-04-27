Haneda Terminal Operator Unit Underreports Income by 100 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau has identified the concealment of about 100 million yen in income by a subsidiary of Japan Airport Terminal Co., which operates the terminal buildings of Tokyo's Haneda Airport, according to informed sources.

The subsidiary, Big Wing Co., was found to have concealed the income in connection with the business of installing massage chairs in the terminal buildings by continuing to pay outsourcing fees to a consulting firm that is a shell company linked to a son of former ruling Liberal Democratic Party heavyweight Makoto Koga.

The consulting firm is headed by the 52-year-old son of Koga, 84, former LDP secretary-general who has served as transport minister.

The audit and supervisory committee of Japan Airport Terminal is investigating the case on suspicion that nearly 100 million yen was given to the consulting company even after the taxation bureau pointed out the income concealment, the sources said.

The transport ministry is also seeking the submission of a report on the matter, and the results are expected to be released in early May.

