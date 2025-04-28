Over 20 Pct of Japan's Water Pipes past Service Life

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Over 20 pct of water pipes across Japan have exceeded their legal service life of 40 years, but many municipalities are struggling to deal with the matter.

Of the roughly 740,000 kilometers of the country's water pipes, about 176,000 kilometers have exceeded their service life. The proportion of pipes in operation for over 40 years is expected to reach around 70 pct by fiscal 2042.

However, it is becoming increasingly difficult for municipalities to secure funds necessary for pipe renewal work, as population decline and water-saving efforts are leading to a drop in water bill revenues.

The infrastructure ministry is calling on local governments to accelerate renewal measures for both water and sewage pipes, putting priority on ones especially in need of such work.

A high-profile road cave-in accident in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, in January is believed to have been caused by a damaged sewage pipe.

