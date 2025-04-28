Suprapartisan Group of Japanese Lawmakers Visits China

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, April 27 (Jiji Press)--A suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers promoting friendship between Japan and China arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a three-day stay in China, during which the members will hold talks with dignitaries and inspect advanced technologies.

According to informed sources, the group is working to arrange a meeting with Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, or Chinese parliament, who is the third-ranking official of the Chinese Communist Party.

The visit is aimed at encouraging the improvement of Japan-China relations, including through the promotion of a mutually beneficial strategic relationship that has been confirmed by the two countries' leaders.

Fourteen members of the group from six ruling and opposition parties are visiting China, including its chairman, Hiroshi Moriyama, secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as well as Kazuyoshi Akaba, deputy head of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the LDP, and Katsuya Okada, former secretary-general of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

In their talks with Chinese dignitaries, the Japanese lawmakers are expected to take up pending issues between the two countries, including the resumption of China's imports of Japanese fishery products and the release of Japanese nationals currently detained in China.

