Japan's Liberty Island Euthanized after Injury in Race

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese racehorse Liberty Island, the triple crown winner of 2023, has been humanely killed after suffering an injury during a Grade 1 race in Hong Kong.

During the Queen Elizabeth II Cup race at Sha Tin Racecourse on Sunday, the 5-year-old filly, jockeyed by Yuga Kawada, had a problem in the final stretch and dropped out of the race, according to local media.

She was later found to have a torn ligament in her left foreleg and was euthanized.

Liberty Island became the seventh horse to win the three Japanese tiles for female horses--the Oka Sho, the Japanese Oaks and the Shuka Sho--in 2023. She has also competed in overseas races.

In the Hong Kong race, Japanese male horses Tastiera and Prognosis achieved a one-two finish.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]