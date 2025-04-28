Spring Japan Medal Recipients Include Rakugoka Ryutei Ichiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Monday it will honor 607 people including rakugoka Ryutei Ichiba and 22 groups for their outstanding contribution to Japanese society.

In the spring decoration conferment, taking place Tuesday, the Medal with Purple Ribbon will be awarded to 19 men and a woman who made remarkable accomplishments in the academic, cultural and sports fields. Among them are the 63-year-old rakugo comic storyteller, dancer and choreographer Ryohei Kondo, cinematographer Kozo Shibasaki, and material scientist Takashi Taniguchi.

Ryutei, whose real name is Yasuyuki Uto, attracts audience with his cheerful personality and beautiful voice. He served as chairman of the Rakugo Kyokai, a major rakugoka association, between 2014 and 2024.

Kondo, 56, has been promoting dance including through public broadcaster NHK's television program for children. He is also working as artistic director at a public theater in Saitama Prefecture.

Kondo and Ryutei were awarded the Japanese culture minister's encouragement prize in 2017 and 2021, respectively.

