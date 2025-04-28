Japan Denies Bessent's Reported Remark about Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Atsushi Mimura on Monday denied a newspaper report that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for a stronger yen against the dollar.

The report is totally groundless, the top currency diplomat said, criticizing it as "fake news."

The Yomiuri Shimbun daily said in its Saturday morning edition that Bessent seems to have shown a strong concern on exchange rate levels and said that a weaker dollar and a stronger yen are desirable.

"This is completely different from the fact, and I am very surprised," Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kato and Bessent had a meeting in Washington on Thursday. At a press conference after that, Kato said there were no requests from the U.S. government about an exchange rate target or a currency management framework.

