2 Japanese Place 1st in Int'l Youth Ballet Competition

New York, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Two Japanese girls placed first in separate categories at the 2025 Youth America Grand Prix international youth ballet competition finals in Tampa, Florida, it was announced Sunday.

Natsuki Sugimoto, 12, a first-year junior high school student from Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, tied for first place in the junior age division for girls who were 12 to 14 years old as of Jan. 1.

Hana Terada, 11, a final-year elementary school student from Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, finished first in the classical dance category in the pre-competitive age division for girls aged 9 to 11.

"I want to become a dancer who stands in the center of the stage and makes the whole audience smile," said Sugimoto, who plans to attend a ballet school abroad.

Also at the competition, Leon Yusei Sai, 14, who lives in the United States, ranked second in the junior age division for boys. In the pre-competitive age division for boys, Daigaku Katayama, 11, from Ueda, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, placed third in the classical dance category, and Yusei Yoshitake, 11, from Tokyo, placed second in the contemporary dance category.

