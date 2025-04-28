Nobel Laureates Urge Trump, Putin to Meet on Nuke Disarmament

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Three Nobel Peace Prize-winning organizations have jointly sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging them to meet face-to-face and reach an agreement on nuclear disarmament.

"The expansion of nuclear weapons capabilities is not a route to safety," the organizations said in the letter, released on Monday ahead of the third session in New York of the Preparatory Committee for the 2026 Review Conference of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

The organizations are the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN, and the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, or IPPNW, which won the peace prize in 2024, 2017 and 1985, respectively.

"This is the moment to show the world the courageous and visionary leadership that is needed," the organizations said, referring to the 1986 summit between Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev, where they signed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

