Japan, Vietnam Agree to Boost Security Cooperation

Hanoi, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in security, at a meeting in Hanoi on Monday.

The two leaders adopted a joint press release including a plan to set up a vice minister-class "two-plus-two" meeting covering the foreign and defense areas and hold its first session in Japan this year.

Ishiba and Chinh also agreed on active utilization of Japan's framework to provide defense equipment to partner countries, called official security assistance.

"We will make efforts to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region and strengthen Japan-Vietnam relations," Ishiba said. Chinh expressed his intention to deepen bilateral cooperation, calling Japan his country's most important and long-term partner.

The two leaders agreed to explore the possibility of cooperation in fields including artificial intelligence, green transformation and disaster reduction toward Vietnam's "new era," proposed by the country's top leader, To Lam.

