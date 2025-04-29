Items of A-Bomb Victim Who Died on Day of Enlistment to Be Displayed

Newsfrom Japan

Fuchu, Hiroshima Pref., April 29 (Jiji Press)--Personal belongings of a man who died at 26 in the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima on the same day he joined the now-defunct Imperial Japanese military will be displayed at a relative's home from Tuesday.

Michiko Takagaki, 79, decided to display the belongings of Takayoshi Tatara as this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. "We have a responsibility as people who have survived until today," Takagaki said. "I had to do something."

At 8 a.m. on Aug. 6, 1945, Tatara enlisted in a regional artillery replacement unit based in the western Japan city. Just 15 minutes later, an atomic bomb was dropped some 700 meters away.

Tatara went missing in the aftermath of the bombing, but it was learned after the end of the war that he had temporarily sought refuge with severe burns from head to toe. His personal items were delivered to his relatives via the local government.

Tatara's wife, 1-year-old daughter, father and older brother, who all had gathered to see him off, are believed to have been killed in the atomic bombing. None of their remains have been found, despite numerous search efforts by relatives.

