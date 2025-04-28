Okagi Hayashi, Japan's Oldest Person, Dies at 115

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--The oldest person in Japan, Okagi Hayashi, died of heart failure on Saturday at a hospital in Toki, Gifu Prefecture, health ministry officials and others said Monday. She was 115.

Born in September 1909, Hayashi became the oldest person in the country last December, when a woman living in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, died at the age of 116.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]