Tokyo Disney Operator Targets 1-T.-Yen Sales in 10 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co., the operator of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, said Monday that it aims to achieve sales of at least 1 trillion yen in fiscal 2035, which ends in March 2036.

The company is considering launching a second vessel in the future for its Disney Cruise business expected to start in Japan in fiscal 2028.

"We expect cruise operations to be profitable starting in fiscal 2029, aiming to make the business more profitable than our theme park operations a few years after the launch," Wataru Takahashi, president and chief operating officer at Oriental Land, told an online news conference.

For the theme park business, the company plans to invest in the redevelopment of the Space Mountain area at Tokyo Disneyland and revamp some other areas. It said specific plans have yet to be determined.

Under a variable pricing system, the company is considering changing the ticket price range and other conditions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]