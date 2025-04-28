Retail Rice Price Hits Fresh Record High in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--The average price of rice sold at about 1,000 supermarkets across Japan hit a fresh record high in the week through April 20, the agriculture ministry said Monday.

The average price rose by 3 yen from the previous week to 4,220 yen per 5 kilograms, hitting the highest level for the 16th consecutive week and remaining more than double levels of a year before.

The government last month released 210,000 tons of stockpiled rice in two rounds of auction. But it takes time for released rice to hit store shelves. In addition, distribution is uneven, depending on the region and the business size.

The ministry held a third auction of stockpiled rice between Wednesday and Friday and plans to release more in May or later.

"As we gain experience, I think we'll be able to meet consumers' expectations," agriculture minister Taku Eto told a press conference Tuesday, expressing hopes for smooth and speedy distribution.

