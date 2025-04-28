Osaka Expo Ring May Be Partially Preserved

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 28 (Jiji Press)--The organizers of the World Exposition in Osaka, a city in western Japan, are considering partially preserving the Grand Ring, the iconic wooden feature at the Expo venue, after the end of the half-year event, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

The board of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition is expected to formalize the plan at a meeting in June if the organizers reach an agreement on the matter with officials from the central government, the Osaka prefectural and city governments and the business community at a meeting on Friday.

The local governments have floated an idea of preserving approximately 200 meters of the ring, or around 10 pct of the whole structure, as a monument as part of their plans to utilize the Expo site as an entertainment facility.

The ring, which has a circumference of about 2 kilometers, was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's largest wooden structure last month.

The initial plan was to demolish the ring when the Expo period ends, with the lumber set to be reused. But Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura and others have proposed its partial preservation.

