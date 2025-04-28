Japan Defense Chief, U.S. Envoy Vow to Boost Alliance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass on Monday agreed to further strengthen the bilateral alliance.

At their first meeting since Glass assumed his post earlier this month, Nakatani said that he hopes to deepen ties with the ambassador and strive to strengthen the alliance, while working closely together to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Saying that the two nations are witnessing a new golden age of the alliance, Glass said that the Japan-U.S. partnership is based on their common pledge to make the two nations safer, stronger and more prosperous.

