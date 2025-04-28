Tokyo Metro Logs 16.2 Pct Net Profit Rise in FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Metro Co. said Monday that its consolidated net profit for fiscal 2024 rose 16.2 pct from the previous year to 53,748 million yen.

In the fiscal year ended in March, the subway operator’s operating revenue climbed 4.8 pct to 407,832 million yen, while its operating profit rose 13.9 pct to 86,942 million yen.

The company’s revenue from its passenger transportation service, mainly in the heart of the capital, recovered to around 90 pct of the level in the year ended in March 2020, when the novel coronavirus started to spread in Japan.

For fiscal 2025, Tokyo Metro expects its operating revenue to grow 3.1 pct to 420.6 billion yen and its net profit to rise 8.3 pct to 58.2 billion yen.

The company was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s top-tier Prime section in October last year.

