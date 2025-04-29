Japan's Iwaya Calls for Collaboration for Nuke Nonproliferation

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Monday urged all signatories to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty to collaborate to adopt outcome documents at the 2026 review conference.

"We are seeing accelerating moves that run counter to the progress of nuclear disarmament or threaten nuclear nonproliferation, such as the rapid buildup of nuclear capabilities in an opaque manner and the advancement of North Korea's nuclear and missile activities," Iwaya said in New York at the third Preparatory Committee session for the 2026 conference.

"What is needed now is an effort to ease the divisions in the international community, restore and strengthen the functioning of international cooperation frameworks based on multilateralism," he said.

"We...have failed to adopt outcome documents at the past two review conferences," Iwaya said, adding, "For this reason, some claim that the NPT architecture is in crisis."

All signatories should "cherish and exercise the spirit of dialogue and collaboration...and work together at next year's review conference."

