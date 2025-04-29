LDP's Moriyama Seeks Concrete Results on Japan-China Issues

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, April 29 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshi Moriyama, secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Tuesday called for concrete results on pending issues between Japan and China, apparently referring to Tokyo's demand that Beijing remove its restrictions on imports of Japanese fisheries products.

There are pending issues between Japan and China, said Moriyama, who was visiting China as part of a delegation from a suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers promoting friendship between the two countries.

It is necessary for Japan and China to build a relationship in which politicians meet face-to-face and to deepen mutual understanding and trust, Moriyama said in a meeting with Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress and the third-ranking official of the Chinese Communist Party.

Both sides need to make efforts so that the people of the two countries will feel good about the development of Japan-China relations, said Moriyama, head of the Japanese suprapartisan lawmakers' group.

In the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Zhao said that improving and developing Japan-China relations meet the fundamental interests of both sides.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]