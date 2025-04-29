Iwaya, Guterres Reaffirm Need for U.N. Security Council Reform

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday reaffirmed the need for reforming the U.N. Security Council.

Iwaya told Guterres in a meeting at the U.N. headquarters in New York that he will work on Security Council reform, including expanding permanent and nonpermanent seats.

Guterres said that Security Council reform is a priority.

Iwaya said that the international community is increasingly divided and faces various difficulties and challenges.

Japan is promoting diplomacy through dialogue and harmony and shares the same orientation as the U.N. chief, Iwaya said.

