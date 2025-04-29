System Failure Hits Sumitomo Mitsui ATMs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. said Tuesday that a system failure has occurred, making automated teller machines at some branches in the Kansai western Japan region unavailable.

The cause of the failure is under investigation, and there is no prospect of when the system will be restored, the Japanese bank said.

The failure started around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, affecting ATMs at about 50 branches and sub-branches in prefectures including Hyogo and Osaka. Internet banking is also unavailable for accounts at the impacted locations.

No cyberattack has been confirmed at this time, Sumitomo Mitsui said.

