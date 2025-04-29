Ishiba, Marcos Agree to Start Intelligence Sharing Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, April 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday agreed to start discussions to conclude an intelligence sharing agreement.

The two leaders, meeting at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, also agreed to launch negotiations to conclude an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement.

Japan and the Philippines have become partners close to an alliance, Ishiba said at a joint press conference after the meeting. Marcos said that the two countries are in a golden age of relations.

Tokyo views its relations with Manila as a quasi-alliance and has been enhancing defense cooperation, including by signing an agreement to facilitate visits by the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the Philippine military.

Some Japanese officials have expressed hope that an intelligence sharing agreement between Tokyo and Manila will enable the sharing of information on Chinese ships and other vessels captured by the Philippine military.

