LDP's Moriyama Urges China to Remove Import Restrictions

Beijing, April 29 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshi Moriyama, secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Tuesday urged China to remove its restrictions on imports of Japanese fisheries products at an early date.

Moriyama, head of a suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers promoting friendship between the two countries, told Zhao Leji, the third-ranking official of the Chinese Communist Party, in a meeting in Beijing that he has strong hopes for early results over the proposed resumption of Chinese imports of Japanese fisheries products, beef and rice.

It is important for China to reduce even one pending issue and show progress in order to win understanding and support from Japanese people, Moriyama said in the meeting at the Great Hall of the People, urging China to address issues between the two countries, including detentions of Japanese citizens, aggressive moves in the East China Sea and rare earth export controls.

Zhao, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, told Moriyama and other members of a delegation from the Japanese group, said that he is well aware of high Japanese interest in the agriculture issue. Officials are discussing the matter in a positive way, he said.

He said it is necessary to wait for the results of international monitoring, in which Beijing participates, of tritium-containing treated water being released from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

