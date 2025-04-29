U.S. Forces, Okinawa Officials to Meet in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--U.S. forces in Japan said Tuesday that the first meeting of a new forum between U.S. forces and local officials will take place on May 9 to address concerns following a series of sexual assaults by U.S. soldiers in Okinawa Prefecture.

The forum is designed to address a range of issues and improve community relations, including the recent joint patrol conducted by U.S. forces, Okinawa prefectural police and others in the city of Okinawa, U.S. forces said.

The meeting will bring together representatives from the Okinawa prefectural government, the Okinawa police, the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Okinawa liaison office, the U.S. Consulate General in Okinawa, the Japanese Defense Ministry's Okinawa Defense Bureau and U.S. forces in Okinawa.

In July last year, U.S. forces in Japan announced the establishment of the forum as part of measures to prevent a recurrence after U.S. soldiers were indicted for sexual assaults in Okinawa.

The forum will meet periodically and intends to provide a platform for open dialogue and collaborative problem-solving, focusing on finding mutually beneficial solutions that foster harmony and mutual respect, U.S. forces said.

