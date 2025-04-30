Kabuki Actor Kikunosuke Assumes Name Onoe Kikugoro VIII

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Kabuki actor Onoe Kikunosuke V assumed the name Onoe Kikugoro VIII at a special performance held at the Kabukiza theater in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Onoe Kikugoro is a prestigious stage name in the world of the traditional Japanese performing art.

As part of the performance, a classical hand-clapping ceremony called "koshiki kaoyose teuchishiki" was held specially before the audience, to pray for the success of an upcoming performance tour to mark the name taking. The ceremony in which actors and other people related to kabuki get together and clap hands is not usually open to the public.

In the presence of about 100 people on the stage, Kikugoro VIII, 47, said, "Now that I have assumed the distinguished stage name, I am determined to devote myself even more to upgrading my performance and work hard so as not to bring shame to my predecessors."

Also at Tuesday's performance, his first son, Onoe Ushinosuke VII, an 11-year-old kabuki actor, assumed the name Onoe Kikunosuke VI.

