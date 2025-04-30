Price Hikes Set for 478 Food Products in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--A total of 195 major Japanese food makers are slated to raise the prices of 478 products, mainly processed meat products such as hams and sausages, in May, a survey by Teikoku Databank Ltd. showed Wednesday.

The monthly number of food products with higher prices will rise 1.9 pct from a year earlier, the fifth consecutive monthly increase.

The total number of higher-priced food products will reach 14,409 in the first five months of 2025, already exceeding 12,520 in the whole of 2024.

“In addition to the impact of rising raw material prices and labor shortages, higher utility costs are reigniting price increases,” a Teikoku Databank official said.

In May, Itoham Foods Inc. will raise the prices of 60 products, including hams and sausages, by about 2 to 18 pct, including virtual price increases achieved by reducing product content. House Foods Corp. will increase the sticker prices of 192 products, including curry mixes.

