Nissin to Enter Chocolate Market in Brazil

Sao Paulo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Nissin Foods Holdings Co. said Tuesday that it will put a chocolate product on sale in Brazil in June in the Japanese food maker's first release of anything but instant fried noodles in the country.

The release of the chocolate product "will be a chance for us to challenge for the long and medium term," Takayuki Suzuki, president of Nissin Foods Do Brazil Ltda., a local unit, told a press conference in Sao Paulo.

The company will sell a disk-shaped chocolate snack, which is popular in Asia, for 9.99 reals. It plans to sell the product in southern Brazil initially, gradually expanding to the whole country and across South America.

The Brazilian chocolate snack market is highly competitive. "We hope people will enjoy our snacks when they feel a bit hungry," said Kosuke Hara, Nissin marketing director for Brazil.

Nissin controls about 70 pct of the Brazilian market for instant fried noodles, 60 years after it started selling them in the country. The company's third noodle factory in Brazil is set to be completed next year.

